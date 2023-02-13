Exclusive: JSO body camera footage shows arrest of man accused of killing Otis Anderson Jr.

First Coast News obtained body camera footage from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office from the night police say Anderson, Sr. shot and killed his son.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Warning: Elements of the video and story may be disturbing to some)

First Coast News is learning more about the night a Jacksonville football star was shot and killed.

Otis Anderson, Sr. is accused of murdering his own son, Otis Anderson, Jr. more than a year ago after an argument.

Body camera footage has been obtained of the arrest from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Monday. Video and audio has been redacted by JSO for the victims’ privacy, and we should warn you some video may be disturbing.

“There’s blood in every single room,” one officer said.

A violent scene on Nov. 29, 2021 at the Anderson family home on Johnson Lake Court. Officers investigate, walking through the scene, finding the victims’ blood tracked on sidewalks and near neighbor’s doors, where they ran for help.

“Holy sh**. That is a big old blood splatter there. This guy lost a lot of blood,” the officer said.

Otis Anderson, Sr. is now facing second degree murder and attempted second degree murder charges. He is accused of killing his son and shooting his wife.

That night, Anderson, Sr. argues with officers about tight handcuffs before he’s placed in a squad car.

“I’m in my house. I’m getting attacked, and you don’t want to hear it? Okay. No one even asked me my side of the story,” Anderson, Sr. said.

Documents show the father argued with his son about a dog before the dispute turned violent. The father said the two were pushing each other and he had a right to defend himself in his home.

Otis Anderson, Jr., 23, was a football standout at University Christian High School and the University of Central Florida.

Anderson, Sr.’s wife explains to officers she heard a pow noise and her son saying “he shot me.”

“I said, ‘Are you f***ing serious?’ So I had that Swiffer jet mop, and I started hitting him with it, and then he turned around, and he shot me,” Denise Anderson said.

The next morning, a man who identifies himself as Anderson Sr.’s brother tells an officer he’s bewildered by what’s happened.

“I mean they had a great relationship,” Anderson’s brother said. “That’s the strangest thing I don’t understand. A great relationship. I’m shocked. I don’t know what happened.”

Anderson, Sr. pleaded not guilty in January 2022.