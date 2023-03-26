Bodycam footage shows moments before suspect shot at police and his mother, injuring officer

The shooting on Jacksonville's Westside seriously injured the officer. The body camera falls to the ground and the officer does not move after shots are fired.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An incident where a suspect shot at police officers and his mother can be seen in newly-released body camera footage.

Officer Malik Daricaud was shot in the incident and at last check, was in serious condition in the hospital.

The shooting happened early Sunday morning on the city's Westside near Morse Avenue. Sheriff T.K. Waters showed the bodycam footage from the shooting and the incident that lead up to the shooting at a press conference Saturday afternoon.

The first video Waters showed depicts officers conducting a traffic stop on the shooter, identified as Tyliko Maduro, on March 19.

The officer seen in the video tells Maduro they would like to search the car and it will only take "30 seconds." He explains that officers routinely check for drugs and illegal weapons, and if Maduro does not have any in the car, he will be fine.

"We have a high crime rate in Jacksonville," the officer says. "You've probably heard, you live in Jacksonville, right?"

Maduro does not step out of the car. After a few minutes, he turns on the engine, and the officer can be heard saying, "Dude, we got your name," before he speeds off.

Waters says officers did not follow Maduro because typically, police only give chase when there is a violent crime committed.

The second video shows the shooting Sunday. It was taken from Daricaud's body camera.

Waters said that police were searching for Maduro to follow up on the traffic stop, and they were able to find his mother. His mother was able to go with police to the residence he was in, and approached his door with officers.

Maduro's mother is seen quietly approaching the door with an officer, while another officer stays around the corner and Daricaud lingers behind.

She knocks several times, saying, "Hello? Hello?"

After a few moments, she opens the door and a dog walks through it. She grabs the dog by the collar and turns to usher it inside.

At this point, Maduro can be seen with a gun in the back of the room, poised to shoot. Several shots are fired and can be heard on camera.

The camera moves rapidly and then is seen pointing at the sky. Waters says that this shows that Daricaud fell on his back when he was hit, and did not move again.

Maduro's mother can be heard yelling "Stop, mijo! Stop, stop, please!" in the background. She is then heard saying: "Please, son, they're gonna kill you, son," and repeating "I love you, son."

Officers did not return fire. A SWAT team was called to the scene to extract Maduro.

Waters confirmed that while police were attempting to peacefully coax Maduro out of the house, he fatally shot himself.