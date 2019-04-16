A 23-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly led deputies on a chase through Flagler County in a stolen vehicle and threw an unknown substance out of the window.

On Sunday, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office says that were alerted that a License Plate Reader (LPR) read the tag of a red Honda CR-V that had been reported stolen.

Deputies were able to locate the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle by activating lights and sirens. The driver, later determined to be John Germain, ignored deputies and began to speed through the area of State Road 100 and Seminole Woods.

FCSO

FCSO deputies witnessed an object thrown out of the passenger window and attempted to deploy stop sticks but Germain crossed the median to avoid the stop sticks and continued to drive northbound on Old Kings Road.

RAW VIDEO

Deputies were later able to successfully deploy stop sticks, deflating the two front tires of the vehicle. After the vehicle came to stop, FCSO conducted a traffic stop and Germain and his 24-year-old passenger exited the vehicle without incident.

Deputies say they found a pair of brass knuckles to be in Germain’s possession. Additionally, FCSO conducted a search of the area where the object was thrown from the vehicle and located one clear plastic bag that was ripped but still had a small amount of white powdery substance in it. The substance was entered into evidence for analysis to confirm the contents.

“This is another example of how leveraging technology can help us effectively solve and prevent crime in Flagler County,” Sheriff Rick Staly said.

“This is a guy that obviously thinks nothing of stealing your property. Who knows what other crimes this quick apprehension has prevented. Thanks to the great work of our deputies and this new technology, Germain is in the Green Roof Inn where he belongs.”

FCN

Germain was arrested for Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Burglary of Conveyance, Fleeing and Eluding, as well as Carrying a Concealed Weapon during the Commission of a Felony. He is currently being held at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility on a $7,000.00 bond

This was the 14th car recovered this year using the License Plate Reader technology.

Sheriff Staly noted this crime could have been prevented if the keys had not been left in an unlocked car overnight. FCSO reminds residents to always lock their cars and never leave keys to your car or your spouses in a car.