Bobby Dann, 15, is charged with murder in the Saturday shooting death of another 15-year-old, Me’Kel Queen, in Jacksonville's Sandalwood area.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 15-year-old male has been charged with murder in the shooting death of another teen in Sandalwood on Saturday.

That's when officers responded to the 10700 block of Java Drive in reference to a person shot. The responding officers found Me’Kel Queen, 15, dead in the street.

On Monday, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said another teen, Bobby Dann, has been charged with murder.