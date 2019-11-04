First Coast News obtained video footage of a man stealing a bike from a Jacksonville Beach condo complex early Thursday morning.

During the first week of April, the Jacksonville Beach Police Department received multiple tips about a bike 'chop-shop' in a storage unit located at 1200 Shetter Ave.

Police found dozens of bikes and bike parts in the storage unit, but only one bike was reported stolen to police.

No arrests were made in connection with this incident because the owner of the storage unit said the stolen bike was given to him and he didn't know that it was stolen.

Police want to encourage bike owners to follow these tips to ensure that if their bike is stolen, police can help:

If your bike is stolen, report it to police

Have a copy of the serial number of your bike with you (the serial number can be found on the underside of the bike where the pedals meet)

Etch your initials or another form of identification somewhere on the bike

Anyone with information related to the bike theft that happened Thursday morning should contact the Jacksonville Beach Police Department at 904-270-1661.