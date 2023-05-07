Bicyclist killed after being hit by car on Southside Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man is dead after being struck by a car on Southside Boulevard Tuesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
FHP says at 9:35 p.m., a 32-year-old man and driver of an SUV, was traveling northbound on Southside Boulevard near Leahy Road as the 25-year old bicyclist was traveling westbound across Southside Boulevard. The crash report states that the front of the SUV collided with the bicyclist.
The unidentified man was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The incident is currently under investigation.