Bicyclist killed after being hit by car on Southside Boulevard

The Florida Highway Patrol says an SUV was traveling northbound on Southside Boulevard while a 25-year old bicyclist was traveling across the street when he was hit.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man is dead after being struck by a car on Southside Boulevard Tuesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says at 9:35 p.m., a 32-year-old man and driver of an SUV, was traveling northbound on Southside Boulevard near Leahy Road as the 25-year old bicyclist was traveling westbound across Southside Boulevard. The crash report states that the front of the SUV collided with the bicyclist.

The unidentified man was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.