NEWBERRY, Fla. — A bicyclist suffered critical injuries Tuesday night when she was struck by a silver vehicle that fled the scene in Newberry, Fla., according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The vehicle, described as a silver late-model Honda or Toyota, was heading westbound on Northwest 46th Avenue, east of Northwest County Road 235, when it struck two bicyclists just after 7 p.m..

One bicyclist, a 28-year-old woman, was critically injured. Another bicyclist, a 39-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, FHP said.

The vehicle was last seen heading northbound on Northwest County Road 235 toward the City of Alachua.

Troopers said the vehicle should have a missing passenger-side mirror and possibly some front and hood damage.

If you have any information regarding this hit-and-run, call Trooper W.F. Schrader at 352-955-3181 or the Florida Highway Patrol Station in Gainesville at 6300 NW 13th St. in Gainesville. You can also call the Florida Highway Patrol Communications Center in Jacksonville at 1-800-387-1290 or Crime Stoppers of Alachua County Florida .