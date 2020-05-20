The Bibb County Sheriff said 30-year-old Keith Young tied up his wife and left with their three children Tuesday.

MACON, Ga. — A Macon man is dead after tying up his wife, taking his three children, and crashing into deputy patrol cars.

It all unfolded in the Quail Ridge subdivision in south Macon Tuesday night.

According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, just before 6 p.m., deputies responded to a domestic disturbance and possible kidnapping in the subdivision.

A release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it happened at a home on Bob White Road.

When deputies arrived on scene, the sheriff’s office said they spoke with the man’s wife.

She said she and her husband were going through a divorce, and he had tied her up and left with their three kids.

The sheriff's office said she was able to get free and ran to Karlee Dawn from Bob White Road to ask a neighbor for help.

As deputies were taking a report, the sheriff’s office said the suspect, 30-year-old Keith Young, returned to the neighborhood and saw deputies talking with his wife.

That’s when he ran his Ford F-150 into three patrol cars and another parked car, according to the sheriff's office. Sheriff David Davis later said a gun was found in the truck.

The GBI said two deputies outside started firing shots at Young's truck and hit him.

He was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health where he later died.

Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said Young died just before 10:30 p.m.

According to Academy for Classical Education Governing Board Chairman Witt Gaither, Young was employed as a teacher at ACE and had not been rehired for the upcoming school year.

Later that night, Sgt. Linda Howard with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said the children were found with Young’s family. The sheriff’s office said they were returned to their mom around 11:25 p.m.

The sheriff's office said one deputy who was inside a patrol car was injured, but the injuries are non-life threatening.

The incident is still under investigation, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is helping.

