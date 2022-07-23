Woman found in San Marco area of Jacksonville identified as mother of two

Family confirmed that the young woman found dead in a lake in the San Marco area of Jacksonville is Beverly Febres, a mother of two.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report.

The young woman who was found dead in Marco Lake, a private lake in the San Marco area of Jacksonville, has been identified by family as 24-year-old Beverly Ann Febres.

Febres was laid to rest Friday, family said.

Febres's sister Nadya set up a GoFundMe to collect funds for Febres's funeral and to help her two young sons.

"Her life was taken from her at the age of 24 and she leaves behind two handsome little boys who she loved more than anything in this world," Nadya wrote. "We still don't know what happened or who took her life but we pray for justice."

Nadya wrote that her sister loved her family "more than anything," especially her children and nephew and niece, and "fought every single day to have a better life."

On July 12, a man walking his dog around Marco Lake called 911 when he saw a body floating in the water, First Coast News reported.

Police said there is evidence of foul play.

Marco Lake has a small canal that allows the St. John's River to feed into and out of it.

However, police say the body was discovered closer to the street away from the canal.

Police are yet to announce a suspect.