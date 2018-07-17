People who live in the Bartram Creek community off Racetrack Road on the Duval County/St. Johns County line keeps catching thieves breaking into cars overnight. Neighbors said about a dozen cars were hit. The city's JSO crime map says no crimes have been reported.

"Rarely would I ever leave my car unlocked and then this morning, I'm going to work and I saw both my car doors ajar," said one neighbor, Ron Clere, whose unlocked car was broken into.

He's not the only one.

There's surveillance video of a man with what looks like a weapon walking right past an ADT truck last night, before trying to open car doors.

Another neighbor, Miranda Silviera said she's tired of it. "You don't expect it living in a neighborhood like this," she said.

Silviera said her family moved from the Southside to keep her kids away from crime. "We don't even put our cars in the garage cause we feel like we can trust everybody that lives near here," she said.

The neighbors are working on methods to prevent this, like setting up a neighborhood watch."

"We're talking about maybe we can put some cameras in the front that will track and record tag numbers of people going in and out from the hours of 10 at night until 6 in the morning," said Clere.

The want JSO to increase patrols, and neighbors plan to stroll the area at night to catch anything suspicious.

JSO encourages the 9 p.m. Routine, where you get your valuables from your car and lock your doors before bed.

© 2018 WTLV