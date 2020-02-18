JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who reportedly fled on foot after robbing a bank on the Southside Tuesday.

JSO said the man walked into the bank in the 9300 block of San Jose Boulevard just after 3 p.m. and displayed a gun to the bank teller. The teller complied and the man fled south on San Jose Boulevard.

It is unknown how much money the man took. No one was hurt.

The suspect is described as a being between 5 feet 7 and 5 feet 8 inches tall. He is believed to be between 25-30 years old. His face was partially covered and he was wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants.

If you have any information about this robbery, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.