A private school teacher in Baker County has been arrested for reportedly engaging in a romantic and sexually explicit relationship with his 14-year-old student.

Michael Paul Rhoden, 32, was charged with a second-degree felony for soliciting and engaging in lewd and sexual conduct.

On March Friday, detectives with the Baker County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rhoden, a United Christian Church and Academy teacher, for allegedly engaging in a romantic relationship with a female student.

Based on interviews and cyber forensics, detectives say were able to determine that Rhoden had been engaging in a romantic relationship over the course of several months with the girl at United Christian Academy.

According to witnesses, Rhoden would inappropriately touch and kiss the victim in the middle of class.

A review of social media accounts and text messages allegedly revealed that Rhoden expressed to the teenage girl how much he was in love with her and that the two would send explicit videos to one another.

Rhoden is being held at the Baker County Detention Center on a $1,000,000.00 bond. The investigation is on-going.