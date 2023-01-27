Baker County Sheriff expected to give details about 'execution style' double murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Baker County Sheriff Scotty Rhoden will hold a media briefing Friday night regarding the double murder of David “Daniel” Sigers and James Michael “Bo” Thomas.
You can watch that briefing here at 9:30 p.m.
Sigers and Thomas were found dead from gunshot wounds in a home off Sawtooth Road in Macclenny, Florida in what was described as an "execution style murder scene" by Rhoden.
"These two victims were brutally murdered, and may have been targeted," Rhoden previously said.
Sigers had no criminal history, Rhoden said. Thomas had some minor misdemeanor offenses, nothing since 2019.
Deputies responded to 14671 Sawtooth Road August 1 at 11:25 p.m. based on a call that someone had been found dead inside the home.
First Coast News spoke to one of the victim’s family who said they believe Sigers was robbed because they heard his guns were missing from his home.