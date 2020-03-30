BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — A Baker County pastor was arrested and charged with child abuse after he reportedly groped a 16-year-old girl while she slept inside his home, according to the Baker County Sheriff's Office.

John Oberg II was booked into the Baker County Detention Center Thursday, March 26. Detectives began investigating Oberg in March when the victim made the complaint.

The victim, a family friend of Oberg's, told authorities the incident happened back in January at Oberg's home in Glen St. Mary. The teen told deputies she was asleep on Oberg's couch when she awoke to him laying beside her and rubbing the inside of her upper thighs. The victim said the fondling continued until she got off the couch and left the room.

The sheriff's office said several phone calls between Oberg and the victim revealed that Oberg did not deny the allegation but blamed the incident on medication he took that night.

Since Oberg's arrest, he has been released from the detention center on a $25,000 bond, according to the sheriff's office.