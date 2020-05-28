Baker County man arrested for reportedly selling drugs out of home

Detectives seized approximately 11 ounces of marijuana, a small amount of fentanyl, one handgun, equipment used to manufacture edibles and $29,202 in cash.

A Baker County man was arrested Wednesday after police determined that he was conducting illegal narcotics sales out of his Glen St. Mary home, according to the Baker County Sheriff's Office.

Dalarrian E. Jackson, 23, faces charges for possession of marijuana and fentanyl with the intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a nuisance dwelling for the purpose of selling narcotics.

During an ongoing narcotics-related investigation, detectives and SWAT obtained a search warrant for Jackson's home located on Pine Top Road.

During the investigation, detectives learned that Jackson "kept his neighborhood busy with a high volume of traffic caused by his “customers” coming to and from the home to purchase a variety of narcotics ranging from marijuana to fentanyl." It was also determined that Jackson was selling the drugs to high school students, according to deputies.

While searching the home, detectives seized approximately 11 ounces of marijuana, a small amount of fentanyl, one handgun, equipment used to manufacture edibles and $29,202 in cash.