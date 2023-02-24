Man arrested after brawl turned shooting in Baker County

Through their investigation, officials said they determined a group of teens gathered to watch Zackary Martin fight a 15-year-old over a girlfriend.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An 18-year-old man was arrested after a shooting in Baker County on Wednesday evening.

Zackary Martin is facing charges for aggravated battery and discharging a firearm in public. Baker County deputies responded to the Glen St. Mary area to investigate a physical altercation. Through their investigation, officials said they determined a group of teens gathered to watch Martin fight a 15-year-old over a girlfriend.

The situation escalated and everyone got involved in a physical fight. That's when investigators said Martin pulled out a pistol and shot. He ran off before traveling to Jacksonville, according to police.

The victim is recovering from the shooting, according to law enforcement.

Eventually, Martin turned himself in. He was booked into the Baker County Detention Center. This is an ongoing investigation.