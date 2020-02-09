Baker County man arrested, accused of sexual battery on child

The Baker County Sheriff's Office said 37-year-old Roger Cook is charged with sexual battery on a victim between 12 and 16 years old.

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — A Baker County man is behind bars, accused of having a sexual relationship with a child.

The Baker County Sheriff's Office said 37-year-old Roger Cook is charged with lewd and lascivious battery on a person between 12 and 16 years old and sexual battery on a person over 12 years of age but less than 18.

Deputies were called to a home to investigate reports of an inappropriate relationship between a man and a female juvenile, the sheriff's office said. Cook admitted to several witnesses that he was having a relationship with the child that was sexual in nature, deputies said.