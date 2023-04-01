Baker County High School students arrested after fight breaks out in classroom

Several students were arrested after a classroom fight at Baker County High School. Deputies watched a video of the brawl during their investigation.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several students were arrested after a classroom fight at Baker County High School, according to law enforcement.

The Baker County Sheriff's Office conducted an investigation into a fight that occurred earlier this week. A cell phone video provided deputies with more information about the altercation. Investigators said the video documented a "brutal and disturbing attack of an eleventh-grade student". Multiple students who did not belong in the class could be seen encouraging the brawl in the video, BCSO said.

After the fight in the classroom, students reportedly gathered in the hallway to watch a video of the incident. The video showed a student throwing a water bottle at a teacher who was asking all students to return to their class, BCSO said.

Following the investigation, two students were arrested for felony battery and interference with a school function. One student was arrested for battery against a school official for hitting the teacher with a bottle.

In addition to the arrests, detectives plan to forward charges to the Florida State Attorney's Office against seven other students for interfering with a school function.

The Sheriff, Superintendent and the Baker County School District administration emphasized in a statement that violence will not be tolerated on school properties.

Sheriff Scotty Rhoden, Superintendent Sherrie Raulerson, and the administration of the Baker County School District want to clearly communicate that violence of any kind, especially of this nature, will not be tolerated on any of our school properties.