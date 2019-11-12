A deputy has been terminated after reportedly violating several standards of conduct while working for Baker County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

Deputies say on Nov. 22 an allegation of misconduct was made against Sgt. Randy Davis. Upon learning of these allegations, Sheriff Scotty Rhoden immediately placed Sgt. Davis on administrative leave pending an investigation.

BCSO says through the course of the ongoing investigation, it was discovered that Sgt. Davis violated several employment standards of conduct.

Based on these violations, Sheriff Rhoden says he made the decision to terminate Sgt. Davis effective as of Dec. 4.

Sheriff Rhoden’s Statement regarding the termination:

"The Baker County Sheriff’s Office is committed to the consistent pursuit of justice without favoritism or prejudice. Sergeant Davis is currently under criminal investigation which prohibits me from releasing details of the report until the investigation is complete.

As Sheriff, I remain committed to leading a department with high moral standards and strong character. Whether criminal or not, any misconduct by an employee will always be handled immediately and without favoritism. Deputies of the Baker County Sheriff’s Office are expected to be leaders in our community and role models to our youth. As long as I’m Sheriff, we will not tolerate any breach in our shared values and mission as a department.”

More details about the investigation are expected to be released next week.