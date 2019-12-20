BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — A sergeant with the Baker County Sheriff's Office has been released from jail on $100,000 bond after being charged with bribery of a woman on probation.

Randy Baker, 63, was fired from the sheriff's office for what investigators say he did Nov. 13 when he picked up a woman who was turning herself over to him for outstanding warrants she had for violating her probation.

"Sergeant Randy Davis had agreed to help her get reinstated on probation in exchange for oral sex," a Baker County Sheriff's Office incident report states.

The victim told investigations she met Davis at Shell gas station, 340 E. Macclenny Ave. to turn herself in.

Once she was in the backseat of the patrol vehicle, Davis told her he "had a fantasy about women with tongue rings," according to the report. The sergeant offered her the bribe, drove the woman to his home, where she performed oral sex on her.