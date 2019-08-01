The woman accused of causing a crash that killed a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office employee and seriously injured a JSO officer has been booked back into jail on with upgraded charges on Tuesday.

Forty-six-year-old Kim Johnston originally bonded out of jail in December on a $100,000 bond for two counts of DUI with serious bodily injuries. Now she's back in jail with upgraded DUI manslaughter charges. Her bond has been set for $125,000.

Johnston reportedly drove drunk and crashed into the vehicle that carried 43-year-old Cathy Adams, her husband, 50-year-old William Adams, and their two teens in December at Interstate 95 and State Road 16.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, her alcohol level at the time of the crash was .126

Cathy Adams was ejected and William Adams was trapped, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP says Cathy Adams wasn't wearing a seatbelt.

Cathy Adams was a JSO court bailiff and William Adams is a motorman.

