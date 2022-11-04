Baby found safe in stolen vehicle near the St. Johns Town Center, police say

Police say sometime prior to 4 p.m., someone left an infant inside the car they were driving and walked into the gas station.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A child has been found safe after being taken during a car theft at a gas station near the St. Johns Town Center Monday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say sometime prior to 4 p.m., someone left an infant inside the car they were driving and walked into the gas station.

When they came out, the person saw their vehicle had been stolen, says JSO.

Police say the suspect noticed that the baby was in the car and parked it a few blocks away and ran. The baby was not injured, JSO says.

Police were not able to tell First Coast News how the person who went inside the store is related (if at all) to the child. Charges are pending depending on the outcome of the investigation, police say.

JSO says they have not located the suspect as of 5 p.m. Monday.

Florida law prevents any parent or legal guardian from leaving a child under the age of 6 inside a vehicle alone in excess of 15 minutes.

If the caregiver can see the child in the car from a window, say like at a gas station, then the child is not considered unattended or unsupervised, according to sister-station WTSP.