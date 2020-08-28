Autopsy: 2 Melrose boys' deaths ruled as homicides

Deputies say two others were inside the home, but weren't injured.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The deaths of the two boys in Melrose have been confirmed as homicides, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

An autopsy report was done on the two boys, ages 12 and 14, Thursday.

The boys, who have been identified as brothers, were found dead inside a mobile home on Shiloh Road Tuesday. Deputies say two others were inside the home, but weren't injured.

PCSO confirmed that a family recently moved to the area and consider this to be an isolated incident.