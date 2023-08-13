x
Author of social media post threatening Callahan Middle School arrested

Sheriff Bill Leeper said several people reported the threat to police Friday.
CALLAHAN, Fla. — Officials say the author of a social media post threatening Callahan Middle School has been arrested.

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper says just on Friday, the third day of the 2023-2024 school year, the Sheriff's Office received reports about the social media post.

He did not specify what the post said or what the threat was.

Leeper said now that the suspect is in custody, "the problem has been taken care of." 

"We want to let parents know the problem has been taken care of, and they can send their children to school (Monday) without any worries," he said.

