911 call in Green Cove Springs false imprisonment case shows suspect turning himself in

In the call, Aubrey Lumpkin requests medical attention for the couple and repeatedly emphasizes that he is confessing to his crimes.

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla — Perhaps the most bizarre part of the case of Aubrey Lumpkin, who allegedly tied up two elderly people and held them for what could investigators said could have been "several days," is that he turned himself in.

When police arrived at the scene in Green Cove Springs, records state that Lumpkin said he had done "heinous things."

They found an elderly couple tied up. Lumpkin's arrest report states that the couple was in bad shape -- dehydrated, malnourished and suffering from infections and lesions.

Lumpkin also told police that he had killed someone, records state. Any possible killing has not been confirmed at this time.

The 911 call in which Lumpkin turned himself in has been released.

When the dispatcher answers the phone, Lumpkin starts off: "Hey, how are ya?" but quickly launches into a panicked-sounding confession, breathing heavily.

"I'm a piece of s***," he said. "I need medical assistance out here for an elderly couple. I'm turning myself in."

"Okay, what it's for?" the dispatcher asks. Lumpkin does not answer.

There was speculation about if Lumpkin knew the family. At this point in the 911 call, Lumpkin says that he does know the family.

"I've got family, they know me, and I'm turning myself in, and I know the family." At this point in the call, he seems to interact with the victims, asking them, "right?"

There is chatter in the background which is unclear. At this point, the dispatcher merges the call with fire rescue.

"I'm saying this now, do you understand?" Lumpkin repeats. "I'm saying this for the record. I don't want to be hurt. I'm turning myself in."

The dispatcher asks him if the incident is an assault.

The dispatcher asks him what he is turning himself in for. Instead, Lumpkin says again: "I'm just turning myself in."

He confirms that the couple is breathing. "They were just talking," he says, referring to the earlier chatter.

The operator dispatches the sheriff's office and continues to press Lumpkin for details. "What happened to the couple?" she asks. "What did you do to the couple?"

Lumpkin lets the line go silent.

Lumpkin will remain in jail without bond, a judge ruled Wednesday.

He stands charged with home invasion with a deadly weapon and adult false imprisonment.