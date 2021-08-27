Police: Info wanted after ATV stolen, towed away by blue box truck on Westside

The pictured blue box truck was observed leaving the area pulling what appears to be an ATV with a man riding it, police say.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for information regarding an incident regarding a stolen ATV.

According to police, on Aug. 15, officers responded to the area of 6700 Collins Road in reference to a report of a motor vehicle theft.

Police investigation revealed the ATV pictured below was taken from the bed of a pickup truck. The pictured blue box truck was observed leaving the area pulling what appears to be an ATV with a man riding it, police say.

The Blue box truck was last seen in the area of Grayfield Drive turning onto the 6000 block of Lake Gray Boulevard, JSO says.

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident or the identity of the pictured suspect, is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.