Attorneys for family of Camden County woman killed during search warrant sue for $25 million

Attorneys allege the entry by deputies was unlawful the morning Latoya James, 37, was killed at her cousin's home.

WOODBINE, Ga. — The family of a Camden County woman shot and killed when deputies served a drug-related search warrant last year is now suing the sheriff's office and the deputies they believe were involved.

The $25 million lawsuit was filed Sunday night. Latoya James, 37, was at her cousin's home in May 2021 when she was killed.

During a press conference outside the Camden County Courthouse Monday morning, attorneys drew attention to the short amount of time between Camden County deputies announcing their presence and entering the home, which happened just before 5 a.m., according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Attorneys allege the entry by deputies was unlawful, the force was excessive, the deputies were indifferent to the consequences of their actions, and James's death was wrongful.

"If you have a knock and announce warrant, you must give the person opportunity to come to the door," said Attorney Harry Daniels. "You must at least give the opportunity for them to respond to the non-mission. The video is very clear that that didn't happen."



Police body camera video shows two seconds after officers announce their presence a door is heard being forcibly opened. Three seconds later officers are in the house. Three seconds after entering, gunfire is heard.

"It was 2.5 seconds before they entered the home, which is nowhere near enough time," said Attorney Bakari Sellers.

Earlier this year, the district attorney decided not to charge the deputies involved in the shooting. It's still unclear who shot and killed James. Attorneys are calling for a federal probe to find out.

"I got to hear her tell me, 'I love you Mommy' for the last time before they took her life, and now I can never hear that again," said James's mother Betty James. "My family want justice. We deserve justice."

Attorneys say the case is "almost identical" to the death of Breonna Taylor, the Louisville woman fatally shot when police entered her home during a botched drug raid in 2020.

"If we don't stand for Latoya James, we may be up here standing for you next," added Daniels.

The public information officer for the sheriff's office tells us the office does not comment on pending litigation.

First Coast News has not heard back from the state attorney's office for comment.