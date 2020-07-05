We are learning more about who released the violent and viral video of Ahmaud Arbery being shot – and why.

The video has ignited a firestorm of controversy both locally and around the country, which placed Brunswick, Georgia in the national spotlight

The shooting happened in February but it wasn’t until this week that the video surfaced.

It shows two men confronting the 25-year-old Arbery.

They told police they suspected him of breaking into a home. The man’s family says he was out jogging. Moments later, Arbery was dead.

The men weren’t arrested, but shortly after the video became public, prosecutors pledged to bring the case to a grand jury.

Alan Tucker, a Brunswick defense attorney says he obtained the video from a neighbor who was following Arbery. Tucker says he wanted to release it to show the public what exactly happened that day.

In the video, you see Arbery running down the street. Neighborhood residents Greg McMichael and Travis McMichael are seen waiting for Arbery in the truck.

Arbery appears to run around the truck soon after. Travis McMichael fires his shotgun and Arbery is killed, the attorney alleges.

There is a conflict over the number of gunshots. According to the police report, Greg McMichael says two shots were fired before Arbery fell on the ground.

The video of the shooting appears to play the sound of three gunshots.

“I’m feeling pretty raw because my son was lynched and no arrest has been made in my son’s lynching,” Marcus Arbery Sr., Ahmaud’s father says the video is proof an arrest needs to be made.

According to a police report of the incident, Greg McMichael told police he and his son Travis got in the truck with guns to follow Arbery.

The police report goes onto confirm that Travis McMichael and Arbery got into an altercation over McMichael's gun, at which point shots were fired.

A prosecutor overseeing the case who recused himself says shooter, Travis McMichael’s actions were justified under Georgia’s self-defense and citizen’s arrest laws.

Attorney Benjamin Crump says that opinion makes no sense.

“We believe the opinion flies in the face of common sense and flies in the sense of ethics and morals when you think about this unjustifiable, unnecessary death that happened,” Crump said.

The McMichaels have not commented publicly yet but have not been charged with any crime

Tucker says the Glynn County Police Department has had the video since day one.

Arbery’s father says he is grateful for all the community support his family has received.

“I pray to God they keep the support going. Don’t let up and let’s get justice for Ahmaud,” he said.

Tucker, who has spoken for the McMichaels in the past, says he does not officially represent anyone in the case. In a statement late on Thursday he said his intention was to protect the community he loves.

Arbery’s father says he hopes the support for his son and his family continues.

“[Ahmaud] would be 26 years old tomorrow, he’s no longer with us. These people go home to their families, and I have to observe that birthday without my youngest son,” Arbery Sr. said.

There is another protest planned at the Brunswick Courthouse on Friday at 10 a.m.

Another protest is scheduled in Jacksonville at the Duval County Courthouse at 5 p.m.