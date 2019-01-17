The Putnam County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) has received reports of a man who targeting women downtown Palatka area.

They posted on Facebook on Thursday saying that a man has been approaching women walking alone and asking if they can help him with his car or where is the nearest "Indian" restaurant. According to Deputies, he has also tried to get these women to follow him back to his car to either look at directions or assist him with his vehicle

PCSO says he has targeted women in the courthouse parking lot, downtown by the riverfront and near 2nd street.

Deputies are asking anyone who may encounter this person to please call 911 immediately. PCSO asks that if he has approached you in the last 24 hours, you can also contact their non-emergency line 386-329-0800 to file a report.

They mention that several of these encounters were initially discovered while reading social media and were never reported to dispatchers, the sheriff's office or Palatka Police Department.

Because this person was not reported to 911, they do not have an accurate description of him at this time.

PCSO's Major Crimes detectives are actively working to discover the identity of this person and to speak with him.