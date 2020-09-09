Attempted sexual battery suspect sought in Jacksonville Beach

Police say the suspect entered an unlocked door around 3 a.m. and attempted to sexually batter the victim living there.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is searching for the suspect of an attempted sexual battery that happened during the early morning hours of Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Police say the suspect entered a home through an unlocked door on the south end of Jacksonville Beach around 3 a.m. While inside, the unknown male suspect tried to sexually batter the victim living there.

A neighbor heard the commotion and called 911, police said. By the time police arrived, the suspect was gone.