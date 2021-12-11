Attempted murder charge for Jacksonville woman after Cherry Point shooting

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, two women were in a verbal altercation that had been ongoing for at least a few days

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting Friday evening on Jacksonville's Northside.

Lexus Hicks, 27, was arrested Friday by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office following an altercation that left one woman in life-threatening condition, police say.

JSO says the incident happened around 5 p.m. in the 1000 block of Cherry Point Way.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, two women were in a verbal altercation that had been ongoing for at least a few days. During Friday's incident, the argument 'escalated' and Hicks pulled out a gun and shot the victim in her upper torso, JSO said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for her injuries and is in critical condition.

After the shooting, the suspect attempted to flee the scene but was quickly apprehended and taken into custody.

The shooting remains under investigation.