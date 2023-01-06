Attempt by Aiden Fucci’s attorney to keep court filing confidential has is denied

Aiden Fucci is accused of murdering his 13-year-old classmate Tristyn Bailey by stabbing her to death in May 2021.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An attempt by Aiden Fucci’s attorney to keep a new court filing confidential has been denied.

He’s the teen accused of murdering his 13-year-old classmate Tristyn Bailey by stabbing her to death in May 2021. He has pleaded not guilty.

St. Johns County court officials rejected a motion filed Wednesday by the teen’s attorney to keep a new defense motion out of the public record. Responding to the request by Fucci’s lawyer, the Clerk of Courts said the information does not qualify as confidential. He gave Fucci’s team 10 days to appeal that decision before the motion is made public.

Jury selection in his first degree murder trial begins Feb. 6.

At 16-years-old, Fucci will be tried as an adult in the crime.