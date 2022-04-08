Atlantic Beach woman says intruder accused her of being a witch during attack

The victim says she and her family were getting ready to go to bed Wednesday night when they heard banging on the front door.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An Atlantic Beach woman is speaking out after she says a stranger who accused her of being a witch forced her way into the family home and attacked.

The victim asked to not be identified for her safety but says she lives in a quiet area of Atlantic Beach. She says it was one of those situations that she never imagined happening to her.

The victim says she and her family were getting ready to go to bed Wednesday night when they heard banging on the front door.

"In the way that she was pounding, I thought that she was in trouble that someone was after her or that she was scared because she was so urgently trying to get me to the door," the victim said.

She says she cracked the door open and that's when she says an identified woman pushed herself into the home.

"She started saying that she knew that I was a witch," the victim said. "She was hitting all over my head with her fist as hard as she could. At that time my daughter had come down she had been watching for like a minute. She came over and said, 'you're not going to hurt my mom' and she grabbed her by the hair and yanked her off of me."

The victim says after a struggle, the woman eventually ran out of the house and down the street. Both the woman and her daughter suffered minor injuries.

"She gave me some good luck licks like bruises on my cheek bones and temples," the victim said.

Atlantic Beach Police Department is investigating the incident as burglary.

"I honestly was terrified, never ever open the door to your home to someone you don't know," the victim said.

According to the incident report, the suspect is described as being between 20 and 30 years old, and brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a black tank top, denim jean shorts and no shoes.