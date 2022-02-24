ATF offers $5,000 for tips leading to conviction of shooter in Jacksonville Beach slaying

Police say Jared Bridegan was gunned down in front of his two-year-old daughter and died at the scene.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is now offering a separate reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who shot and killed a father of four in Jacksonville Beach.

Jared Bridegan, 33, was found shot to death near the exit of The Sanctuary neighborhood, in a wooded area last Thursday night.

ATF is offering $5,000 in addition to the $8,000 First Coast Crime Stoppers is offering. You can report information to ATF via email at Tampatips@atf.gov.

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department has been working with Federal Agencies such as ATF, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and also The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on this case.

"We appreciate their assistance and support with this investigation," said the Jacksonville Beach Police Department in a press release.

