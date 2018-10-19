The confidential informant that tipped law enforcement off to a plot to target Target stores with homemade bombs is being called a hero, by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Wednesday, Mark Charles Barnett, 50, the mastermind behind the plot, was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison.

RELATED | Florida man sentenced after failed bombing plot at Target stores on East Coast

“The potential that you could kill and maim people just to get money, I can’t even imagine what was going through his mind," ATF Special Agent in Charge of the Tampa Field Division said.“You know what they say, if you see something say something. We had an individual who is willing to do that.”

Law enforcement was led to Barnett by a tip from the confidential informant. Barnett, a registered sex offender serving probation at the time, was arrested and placed in jail. But despite being in jail, Barnett had access.

“He threatened that source. He threatened that sources family," ATF special agent Dewane Krueger said.

While Barnett sat in jail, an unknown individual broke into the informant’s house and wrote DEAD across a family photo. The perpetrator was never identified. The informant and his family were relocated for days by ATF while the threat was investigated, according to court records.

The only barrier blocking Barnett: the informant.

“If it wasn’t for the courage of the confidential source to come to law enforcement, I believe Mark Barnett would have recruited someone else," Krueger said.

© 2018 WTLV