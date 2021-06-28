At least 4 injured after multiple shootings in Jacksonville

Police say two people shot are boys in their late teens or early 20s.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Multiple people were injured following three separate shootings around Jacksonville on Sunday evening.

The first shooting happened on the city's westside near Old Middleburg Road and Wilson Boulevard around 2:50 a.m.

Police were dispatched to a hospital regarding a person who had multiple gunshot wounds.

When they arrive, the injured person said he was in the passenger seat of a car when someone fired a shot at them but would not release any additional details.

He is expected to be OK.

The second incident happened on the city's Northside near Baptist Health North around 11 p.m. Once again, a person was brought in to be treated for gunshot wounds.

The individual was transported to another hospital to be prepped for surgery. At this time there is no word on their condition.

JSO says the third shooting happened in the Baymeadows area in the 5100 block of Baymeadows Road. The incident reportedly took place at a Circle K gas station.

Police say they were initially dispatched to a local hospital where two people reported that they were shot at the gas station.

Police say the two people shot are boys in their late teens or early 20s.

They are expected to be OK.

If you have any information about these incidents, contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-tips.