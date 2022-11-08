Report: At least 10 different victims reported in Westside shootout

The incident happened near 103rd and Firestone Road shortly before 4 p.m. last Thursday, police said.

There are at least 10 victims reported after shooting incident involving multiple vehicles in the middle of a Westside intersection last week, according to a police report from Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened near 103rd and Firestone Road shortly before 4 p.m. last Thursday, police said.

Victims listed in the police report include a mix of both individuals and businesses including Exxon gas station, The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Apartment, a 6-year-old girl and others.

Police previously said nobody involved in the incident was killed or physically injured.

The victims listed in the report could be victims in other ways such as by monetary loss or mental anguish, but it's unclear at this time. Much of the report is redacted.

The Violent Crimes Unit is interviewing witnesses, who they say are cooperating.

It's not clear how many vehicles are involved or if this was gang related.

First Coast News initially counted over 60 evidence markers at the scene.