Two arrested in separate incidents in Flagler County on Christmas weekend

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office arrested two individuals over Christmas weekend in separate incidents.

FCSO says on Christmas Day a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a gold GMC truck for rolling past a stop sign at the intersection of North Moore Street and East Moody Boulevard in Bunnell.

After speaking with the driver, later identified as 40-year-old Cornelius Murphy Sr., FCSO reportedly noticed an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and that the tag on the truck was expired.

Deputies say Murphy put the truck in drive and peeled out, narrowly avoiding the deputy who pulled him over. Murphy eventually jumped out of the truck and fled on foot into a water-filled ditch where he was apprehended, says FCSO.

A search of the truck reportedly revealed 4.2 grams of Heroin, a gallon-sized bag of marijuana, an electronic scale and sandwich baggies commonly used for narcotics sales. A search of the ditch where Murphy was apprehended revealed a Crown Royal bag containing 110.3 grams of crack cocaine, 101 grams of marijuana, 109 oxycodone pills, 172 grams of Heroin and Fentanyl, and various other pills, according to deputies.

Murphy was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, fleeing or eluding law enforcement, drug trafficking, possession and various other charges. He was booked at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility where he is being held on a $612,000 bond.

The following day, FCSO was patrolling the Pinch a Penny parking lot at 5200 State Road 100 in Palm Coast when a deputy noticed a Mercedes-Benz raised up on a jack.

The deputy reportedly saw a man beneath the vehicle with metal shavings on the ground. FCSO detained the man, later identified as 38-year-old James Patrick and located a Ryobi Sawzall on the ground with the vehicle’s exhaust pipe cut halfway through.

FCSO determined that Patrick was attempting to steal the catalytic converter from the vehicle. The registered owner of the vehicle told deputies that he did not know Patrick and did not give him permission to touch his vehicle.

Patrick was arrested and charged with grand theft, burglary of a conveyance, and possession of burglary tools. He remains in jail on a $4,500 bond.

FCSO says stealing catalytic converters has been a problem in both Volusia and Flagler County and is often a difficult crime to solve. “

This is one reason why I implemented district policing in Flagler County – so that our deputies come to know what looks out of place in their districts and can investigate it,” Sheriff Staly said. “In this case, Deputy Denker stopped a theft in progress and put this guy in the Green Roof Inn before he could steal from someone else.”