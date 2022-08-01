Blood and feathers: 8 arrests made in Marion County cockfighting ring bust

Police found 34 roosters, but only six were alive. They also found blood, feathers and drugs that were being given to the birds.

OCALA, Florida — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report.

Eight men were arrested in connection with a cockfighting (rooster v. rooster) ring in Marion County Saturday, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

Officials found the eight individuals on a property at NW 44th Avenue in Ocala. They are Cameron Taylor, Travis Lowe, Alan David Edwards, Tyrese Taylor, Brandon Taylor, Shaun Stuart, Levi Stuart and Dale Gorney.

Police found 34 roosters on the property, but only six were alive, and three of those were badly injured.

Officers found a makeshift fighting ring with fresh blood and loose rooster feathers.

Investigators also found cages, medical equipment for injured roosters, injectable drugs and pills, metal spurs, and numerous items of "paraphernalia associated with cockfighting," the release said.

One of the men arrested, Cameron Taylor, also had cash, firearms and ammunition in his car, police said.

In 2011, Taylor was convicted of animal cruelty after shooting his neighbor's dog.