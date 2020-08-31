Arrest warrant issued for wanted sexual predator

Police announced Monday that they are seeking the whereabouts of 43-year-old James Eric Watson.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A registered sexual predator is wanted by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police announced Monday that they are seeking the whereabouts of 43-year-old James Eric Watson. They say they issued an arrest warrant for him after he failed to fulfill requirements established for sexual predators.

In the sexual offender predator system by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Watson was found guilty of sexual battery and solicitation of a child in Osceola in 2011. He was also found guilty of sexual battery by an adult to a victim under 12 years old in Osceola in 2012.

His address is listed as "absconded" in the database. He reportedly has several tattoos: three on his left arm, one on his right leg, six on his right arm, one on his left leg, stomach, right shoulder and left shoulder.

Watson also goes by several aliases, according to the database: Jim Watson, Jimmy Watson or James E. Watson.