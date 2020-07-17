Arrest warrant issued for man possibly armed with knives in Bradford County

Deputies ask that if you have any knowledge of his whereabouts, please do not approach.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — The Bradford County Sheriff's Office has issued an arrest warrant for a man who could be armed with multiple knives.

According to the Bradford County Sheriff's Office, the warrant has been issued for Terry W. Monk. Deputies say Monk is armed with multiple knives and tools that were used during a crime and a bond for $600,000 has been set.

BCSO says if you encounter Monk use extreme caution. If you have any knowledge of his whereabouts, please DO NOT APPROACH contact the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office at (904) 966-6161 immediately.