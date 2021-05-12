Arrest report details events leading up to hostage situation at Green Cove Springs gas station

Lancy Keenon is charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony.

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Editor's Note: The video is above from a previous story dated Dec. 5, 2021.

An arrest report obtained by First Coast News Monday shows how investigators believe a Palatka man was able to take a woman hostage inside a gas station Saturday.

Lancy Kennon, 44, is currently in the Clay County Jail on charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with the intent to commit a felony.

The arrest report confirmed that Kennon and the woman taken hostage did have a "familial" relationship, but did not specify the extent of their relationship.

According to the arrest report, Kennon encountered the woman and her boyfriend in a vehicle outside the Speedway gas station on Leonard C. Taylor Parkway. He used a knife to cut the woman's seatbelt, "causing her to fear she was going to get cut/stabbed," the report says.

At a separate time, Kennon kept the knife partially visible so that the woman's boyfriend did not know if it was a knife or firearm. Both the woman and the boyfriend eventually fled inside the store, feating for their lives, according to the report.

The report states Kennon chased the woman into the store and held her hostage at knifepoint inside the bathroom of the store.