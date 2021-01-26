Arrest report describes tense moments during hours-long standoff in St. Augustine

Joseph DiMaggio faces several charges, including battery, false imprisonment and resisting. He's also charged in a bomb threat made in Jacksonville a week before.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Police Department released its arrest report on the hours-long standoff at the St. Augustine Wastewater Plant near Eddie Vickers Park on Jan. 16.

According to the report, officers responded to 501 Riberia St. due to a suspicious 40-foot RV outside the gates of the waste water plant.

The man who made the call to police told officers he tried to ask the driver to move, but the driver began yelling and screaming at the man, prompting the call to police, according to the report.

A city vehicle opened the gate to try to leave facility, at which time the report said the suspect, identified as 54-year-old Joseph Vincent DiMaggio, drove the RV into the facility and parked it in the back of property.

The report says one of the officers, identified in the report as J. Correa, tried to talk DiMaggio, who started "waving his hands and screaming" at the officer. Correa commanded DiMaggio to leave the premises, to which DiMaggio replied "Fine," and put the RV in reverse, according to the report.

Correa saw the RV had no license plate, so he asked for the registration. DiMaggio replied he did not have one and, according to the report, "grew even more irate and began yelling and cursing some more."

Correa saw a young male he believed to be DiMaggio's son inside the RV, the report said. Correa said the young male was filming the events. The report states Correa asked DiMaggio to talk to the male inside, to which DiMaggio refused. DiMaggio also asked Correa if he was being detained, to which Correa responded that he was because he could not give police a registration for the RV.

Officer Spencer Ayers, who was with Correa, said in his report that DiMaggio was making anti-government and anti-police statements, including calling the officers "robots" working for the government.

According to Correa's report, Ayers told police someone inside the RV was taking out a black case that looked like a rifle case. Meanwhile DiMaggio returned to the to driver's seat and tried to drive away, the report states. Ayers states in his report the RV traveled about 200 feet before coming to a stop closer to the facility.

Correa said in his report as he approached the RV, he could hear the man who made the call to police, "He's beating the [expletive] out of [him]!"

By this time, the report states officers had drawn their weapons and ordered DiMaggio from the vehicle, but DiMaggio refused to comply.

The young male in the RV came to the passenger side window, still filming the incident on an iPhone, according to Correa's report. Correa urged the male to open the door, but the male responded, "I can't."

Two officers, Ayers and another officer identified as K. Carroll, tried to use pepper spray to get DiMaggio and the young male out of the RV but to no effect, the report states. Instead, Correa stated DiMaggio was "reaching around inside the RV and bending down to retrieve something." Officers took cover afterward while DiMaggio kept yelling at the officers.

At some point, according to the report, DiMaggio closed the curtains in front of the RV so no one could see inside, though he periodically opened the curtains and pointed various items, including an electric guitar and a baseball bat, at the officers. Correa states in his report DiMaggio attempted to have the officers fire on him, even saying, "Just shoot me. I'm going to kill you if you don't kill me."

Correa made eye contact with the young male inside and motioned for him to leave the RV. However, the male replied, "I can't. He won't let me."

Ayers said in his report he urged DiMaggio to allow the young male to walk toward the window to make sure the male was okay. However, DiMaggio refused and cursed at the officers, the report states.

Correa said he saw DiMaggio grabbed the young male and hit him with an open fist before throwing him to ground, the report states.

Correa said shortly aftward, the St. Johns County SWAT arrived on the scene and took over the negotiations. Correa remained on the perimeter until he was ordered to move to a staging area.

Correa stated he later learned DiMaggio was involved in a "suspicious bomb threat call" in Jacksonville the week prior to the standoff, the report states.

Ayers said he interviewed a person who knew DiMaggio at the police station, who told him that DiMaggio had been depressed since his girlfriend died of an overdose six months prior to the standoff, the report states. The person told Ayers that DiMaggio was upset that he could not own a firearm as a convicted felon, according to the report.

The person told Ayers that DiMaggio was also upset at the results of the 2020 presidential election and had planned to travel to Mar-A-Lago to show support for then-President Donald Trump, the report states.

The St. Johns County SWAT eventually arrested DiMaggio after a long standoff. The young male left the RV and was detained before the standoff concluded.

Officer Samuel Balloun, who was among the police officers that responded to the scene, interviewed the young male after the male left the RV.

According to Balloun's report, the young male was naked at the time Balloun first talked to him, while he was being evaluated on the scene. After he retrieved clothes and personal items from the RV for the young male, Balloun took the male to the police station to conduct the interview. It is unclear if DiMaggio was in custody by this time.

During the interview, the young male told Balloun that he was not being held captive but was afraid to leave the RV, the report states. The male told Balloun that he was told to strip naked and parade in front of police, believing that DiMaggio would beat him if he did not do what he was told, according to the report.

The young male also told Balloun that DiMaggio hit him with a pink lighter in the eye and repeatedly poked him with the lighter in the chest, the report states. Balloun noticed the male had swelling over his right eye and bruising on his chest, according to the report.

DiMaggio, who has a long criminal history, remains in the St. Johns County Jail on numerous charges including:

Battery

Kidnapping- False Imprisonment

Trespassing

Resisting an officer

Hit-and-Run