Suspect in Jacksonville VyStar Credit Union attempted armed robbery arrested

The suspect, Jason Keeling, was identified by a bank teller and later arrested.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report.

A man who police say attempted to rob a VyStar Credit Union has been arrested.

Police responded to Jason Allen Keeling's home for an unrelated reason, and when checking records, found a warrant for his arrest.

His arrest report says Keeling entered the back Monday afternoon and approached a teller. What Keeling said to the teller is redacted and it is not possible to tell if the teller was threatened, but the report is categorized as "armed robbery."

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office also said at a press conference that a man entered the bank and indicated he had an explosive device.

The teller told Keeling she did not have access to that amount of money, and called the bank's Vice President to come over. What the suspect did next is redacted, but the report says at this time, additional employees started to respond.

As they were notifying security, the report says the suspect left out the front door, without any money.

The teller and an officer both identified Keeling as wearing a gold or tan colored jacket. The jacket police said Keeling was wearing was found in an alley near the credit union and his backpack was found inside a dumpster nearby. Keeling's shirt was also recovered later.