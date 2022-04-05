Arrest made, victim identified in Jacksonville shooting death of woman who died at fire station

The victim has been identified as Edwina Jones, whose mother drove her to a fire station seeking help before she died from her injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A suspect has been arrested and charged murder in a shooting that took place in the 7900 block of Moncrief-Dinsmore Road in Jacksonville Monday night, police said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested Yolonda Mathis, 40 early Tuesday morning, an arrest report states.

The victim was Edwina Jones, a family member confirmed to First Coast News Wednesday.

Jonses' mother drove her to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department station at 10800 New Kings Road, seeking help for her daughter's injuries. Police said she was driven there following a fight on Moncrief-Dinsmore Road.

Police were initially called to the fire station. When they arrived, officers spoke to crews there and Jones was pronounced dead. Officers then learned about the scene on Moncrief-Dinsmore Road and went to that area.

When they arrived, police said several witnesses were still there and cooperated with investigators.