Arrest made, victim identified in Jacksonville shooting death of woman who died at fire station

The victim has been identified as Edwina Jones, whose mother drove her to a fire station seeking help before she died from her injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A suspect has been arrested and charged murder in a shooting that took place in the 7900 block of Moncrief-Dinsmore Road in Jacksonville Monday night, police said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested Yolonda Mathis, 40, later that day, an arrest report shows.

The victim was Edwina Jones, a family confirmed to First Coast News Wednesday.

Jonses' mother drove her to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department station on 10800 New Kings Road, seeking help for her daughter's injuries.

When police arrived, they spoke with crews at the station and Jones was pronounced dead.