Arrest made in attempted murder near Paxon neighborhood in Jacksonville

Bond has been set at $1,000,000, records show.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report.

An arrest has been made in a shooting near the Paxon neighborhood in Jacksonville, which police say was an attempted murder.

Tyiece Monique Heyward, 31, was arrested for allegedly shooting a man in the stomach, an arrest report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office shows. She has been charged with attempted murder in the second degree.

The arrest report, which is heavily redacted, shows that a witness spoke to police. She said that the victim told her he was fighting with someone and she drove the victim to a home on Amazon Avenue to pick up his belongings, the report says.

She watched the victim approach the front door. What happened next is redacted, but the report says at some point, the victim got back in the car and told the witness that he had been shot.

"She also advised that while the female was standing at the front door during the shooting incident, there was a young child standing next to her inside of the residence," the report says.