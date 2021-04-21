Man charged with attempted murder in Wiley Oaks Lane shooting

According to the arrest report, a woman was pulling into a driveway when she heard a loud bang coming from her left. She then realized she had been shot.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been charged in connection to a shooting on Wiley Oaks Lane in Jacksonville last weekend.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has charged Chanard Bates, 18, with attempted second-degree murder in connection to a shooting that took place last Saturday.

According to the arrest report, the victim, a woman, was pulling into a driveway when she heard a loud bang coming from her left. She told police she felt a painful burning sensation on her right side and realized she had been shot.

Police say she was unable to stop her vehicle and crashed into the vehicle that was parked in front of her in the driveway. She told police she was unable to see her shot her because she was slumped over in the seat in fear of her own safety.

Detectives say they established a perimeter and were able to apprehend Bates as he was fleeing the scene.