An arrest has been made in a triple shooting that occurred on Super Bowl Sunday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says Shavoski Hill, 28, has been charged with resisting an officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, fleeing or attempting to elude, and giving a false name to law enforcement.

JSO says they received a call for shots fired around 11:45 pm on Sunday night to the home in the 4800 block of Plymouth Street.

When they arrived, a vehicle fled the scene, and police followed it until it crashed and flipped several times. JSO says Hill tried to run on foot but was taken into custody.

Due to his injuries, he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment before being taken to jail.

At the scene, a man was found laying on the grass with multiple gunshot wounds to his abdomen. A woman was found inside the residence with a gunshot wound to her face and another one to her right leg.

At this time, their condition is unknown.

Investigators say one of the men was “roughing up” another man’s girlfriend when things became heated and escalated into a shooting.

Police say Hill had several outstanding out of county warrants for family offenses. He also and had an outstanding arrest warrant for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.