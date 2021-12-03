Arrest made in stabbing death at McDonald's on Old St. Augustine Road

A blood trail was left behind in the restaurant and the business was closed for several hours while officers investigated.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An arrest has been made in the stabbing death at the McDonald's in Mandarin on Old St. Augustine Road Thursday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested Russell Hanna, 38, and has charged him with second-degree murder.

Officers initially responded to a stabbing reported at the restaurant around 3:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a man, approximately 60 years old with multiple stab wounds. The man was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, JSO said.

Police believe the victim and Hanna knew each other and said some sort of altercation occurred between the two which may have led to the stabbing.

The two men were seated together inside the restaurant and patrons of the business, JSO said.

A blood trail was left behind in the restaurant and the business was closed for several hours while officers investigated. The weapon used in the incident has not yet been identified.

An autopsy is scheduled to be completed by the Medical Examiner's Office, in which police hope will reveal more information about the weapon used in the stabbing.